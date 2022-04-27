CPP to rebury Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

The Convention People’s Party (CPP) has alleged that Ghana’s first President, Dr. Kwame Nkrumah was not given a befitting burial by the state.

The party has therefore announced that it will organise a fresh burial ceremony for the late freedom fighter in November, 2022.

The CPP believes the “restless” soul of Dr. Kwame Nkrumah needs to rest.

General Secretary of the party, Nana Yaa Jantuah disclosed this to the media at the Kwame Nkrumah Mausoleum on Wednesday while celebrating 50 years since the demise of Nkrumah.

“…perhaps, his wonder was am I going to get a befitting burial when the Lord calls me. A befitting burial he did not get, a restless soul which needs to rest is the bane of Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah.

“It is on this premise that the convention people’s party and like-minded people in the diaspora and African countries would organise a befitting funeral for Osagyefo Dr. Kwame Nkrumah, the first President of the Republic of Ghana and the doyen of Pan-Africanism movement in the world. This event would take place in November, 2022,” she announced.

The party also added that “in no time, the CPP will bring out the timetable of activities that will culminate in the actual funeral and will also inaugurate a funeral committee in due course.”

The CPP reiterated its demand for the government to return assets seized from Dr. Kwame Nkrumah after he was overthrown in 1966.

“On this occasion, we want to reiterate our request for the return of assets of the CPP as the move to deepen comradeship and promote reparation. Your Excellency, it will be worthwhile to return to us the Information Ministry building and the Ghana National Fire Service headquarters among many others. Your Excellency, we hope you oblige us this request,” Nana Yaa Jantuah said.

Kwame Nkrumah

Kwame Nkrumah died on April 27, 1972, while battling cancer. Dr Nkrumah was 62 years old when he passed away.

His last breath was not in the country he fought to help attain independence from British colonial rule. Kwame Nkrumah died in Bucharest, Romania.

Dr. Nkrumah was overthrown by a coup led by Col. Emmanuel Kwasi Kotoka on February 24, 1966. He was out of the country when his administration was ousted. Dr Kwame Nkrumah was also the country’s first Prime Minister.