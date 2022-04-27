Wife of famed Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie has publicly expressed her disappointment in her husband for welcoming a baby with his mistress.

The issue of Yul’s infidelity is no longer a secret as he posted his son,Star Dike Munachimso Yul-Edochie and second wife, for the first time, on his social media platforms.

Yul’s shocking announcement sent shivers down the spine of many prompting his first wife, May Yul-Edochie to react.

She rain curses on her husband for the embarrassment.

On her official page, she posted inspirational messages on how calm comes after the storm.

“People reveal themselves through their actions. Life is a beautiful thing and there is so much to smile about…..joy will definitely come in the morning. The Lord will do marvelous things in my life. Every weapon designed and fashioned against me shall fail”.

Reports indicate that his second wife is an actress he met on set and began an explicit relationship with.

They welcomed their baby last year.