Ghanaian gospel musician, Diana Asamoah has become a fashion inspiration to some fans who anticipate her outfit at public events following her rebranding last year.

The evangelist has declared her intention to ‘slay’ for God, the reason she now invests in her clothes, hair, makeup, shoes and bags.

In a latest video published by her stylist, Nana Asante Augustine, the musician looked exquisite in a white blazer, trouser with and flawless makeup.

She also rocked a gold necklace with a multicoloured side bag and shoes to complement her look.

Although many have chastised her for concentrating on her outward appearance instead of the word of God, she said looking good does not make her a sinner.