Ghanaian gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, has responded to critics who have described her as a slay queen.

Some individuals have taken a swipe at the gospel musician over her recent way of dressing.

But responding to her critics, she said she is slaying for Christ and not to please anyone.

According to her, she has matured in Christ and understands the word of God better than in the past, hence her perception of these things have changed.

“You have decided to tag me as a slay queen, but I will turn it into something positive. I will continue to slay. If you want to use that to smear me with something negative and evil, I will turn it into something positive,” she said.