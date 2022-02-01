Gospel musician, Evangelist Diana Asamoah, has admitted that she in the past condemned ladies who wore wigs, high heels and makeups because she was not mature in Christianity.

Diana Asamoah has been in the news for some months following her style of dressing and her actions.

A section of Ghanaians believes the gospel musician is being swayed into the path of destruction.

Speaking in an interview, Miss Asamoah explained: “It is not against the 10 commandments if a lady wears high heels, wigs and makeups.”

According to her, she condemned such ladies because she was naïve in Christianity.

“It got to a point I was having this belief that those who go to hotel will go to hell.

“I realised my manager was not happy about my style of dressing because sometimes he feels shy to move with me due to how I dressed,” she explained.

“I’m still evangelist and nothing has changed. Wearing high heel, wigs and makeups is not a sin. People should know that I’m now matured in Christianity.

“I remember when I went to one of the foreign countries for a programme and my manager showed me my hotel room, I told him I will never sleep in the hotel because I don’t want to sin against the Almighty God,” she recounted.