Deputy General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Nana Obiri Boahen has joined the tall list of admirers of socialite and actress, Efia Odo.

According to him, majority of Ghanaians including her critics enjoy watching her wear risqué outfits on social media.

His comment comes after Efia Odo stunned Ghanaians with her outfit when she showed up at Kwesi Arthur’s Son of Jacob album launch.

The actress born Andrea Owusu graced the event in a black sheer top with a black wrap showing her breasts and her thighs.



Her style of dressing has attracted backlash on social media with many unimpressed with her outfit.

Popular lawyer, Maurice Ampaw has called on the police to arrest Efia Odo for indecent exposure.

But Nana Obiri Yeboah who is also a lawyer said though calls for arrest is in the right direction, it is hypocritical.



“I may support Maurice Ampaw but the truth is we all enjoy watching Efia Odo’s dressing. I am very vibrant on social media so I also watch these things” he said in an interview on Accra-based Okay FM.

Listen to Obiri Boahen in the audio above: