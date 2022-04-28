Nollywood actor, Yul Edochie stands his ground on the surreal revelation he made on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, Yul Edochie surprised many fans and followers when he revealed on Instagram, that he had married another woman and they share a son.

“His name is STAR DIKE MUNACHIMSO YUL-EDOCHIE. Born by my second wife @JudyAustin and I love him so much, just as much as I love my other children,” he wrote.

Reports indicate that Yul Edochie and Judy Austin met on a movie set.

The first wife of Edochie, who has four children for him, took to the comment section writing: “May God judge you both.”

The disclosure also elicited tons and tons of mixed reactions from netizens who found it extremely appalling for the veteran actor to make such a decision after being married to his first wife May Yul Edochie for over 17 years with 4 kids.

Meanwhile, in a fresh post where he shared a photo of himself, he asserted that he is a real man for owning up and taking responsibility.

According to him, fake men are scared to take up responsibility so they always hide and do their stuff.

Taking to his Instagram page, he captioned; Real men own up and take responsibility. Fake men dey hide for back dey run am.. EZEDIKE!!!Na man you be.