Popular Nigerian actor, Yul Edochie, has caused Nigerians to talk for the umpteenth time after he celebrated his first wife, May, on social media.

Taking to his official Instagram page, the movie star posted beautiful photos of his first wife and showered her with praises.

ALSO READ:

After posting the photos, the actor accompanied them with a caption where he called May his undisputed number one with love emojis.

He wrote:“NUMBER ONE. ❤️❤️❤️❤️ @mayyuledochie. Undisputed.”

See his post below: