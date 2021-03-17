Popular actor turned politician, Yul Edochie, has reacted to a Ghanaian pastor’s prophecy of doom.

Pastor Prince Elisha Osei Kofi, during his online prayer session, stated he saw in the spiritual realm that an attack had been fashioned against Mr Edochie over his political ambitions.

The actor has been making waves in Nigerian after he announced that he will be running for president come 2023, to “fix the nation”.

In response, the pastor said the actor needs to thread cautiously as people are planning to kill him next year before the general election.

“By 2022, the fame and wind of change will blow. Yul, likely he will win, but by 2022, this unrest we are praying against in Nigeria will be intensified and the wind of change will be so dramatic,” he said.

He said the actor would have the hearts of many but might drop dead if he doesn’t sit up and look for spiritual leaders to avert the situation.

Reacting to the prophecy, the aspiring President rather solicited for advice from his 1.8 million followers.

Subsequently, he posted his political flyers and said he was ready for the battle.