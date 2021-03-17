Popular Ghanaian actor and tailor, Elikem Kumordzi, has stunned fans with the bravery he exhibited during his skydiving experience.

The actor shared visuals of his fun times when he was dressed in safety apparels and pushed off the edge of a mountain.

Contrary to the screams and anxiety first-timers feel, he leaped with joy and flew above ground level.

Elikem Kumordzi skydiving

To prove he was fully prepared for the trip, he recorded the whole show and was connected with his fans while floating mid-air.

He was super excited to fly past the vegetation in the zone and to watch his tiny shadow beneath him.

Elikem Kumordzi skydiving

“Wow, I’m flying, I’m that guy, I’m on top of the world. I’ll do this again,” he could be heard chanting amid laughter.

He managed to fly 120km/hour on the fastest Zip line located at Sun City, South Africa.