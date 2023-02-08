Famous Ghanaian fashion designer, Elikem Kumordzi, has entered the bad books of Ghanaians over an unflattering comment he made about rapper Sarkodie’s fashion.

Sarkodie shared snippet of a video shoot with colleague Black Sherif for their collaboration, Countryside, but little did he know it would earn him drags from none other than the self-acclaimed fashion police.

While tens of thousands of followers liked the entire concept and props which include the outfits, Elikem said he believes Sarkodie’s tailor could have done better.

Not only did he leave a comment under the rapper’s post, Elikem addressed his sentiments on his timeline, giving reasons behind his negative opinion.

He highlighted some parts of the two-piece outfit he argued were shabbily done, based on his professional eye.

According to the tailor, Sarkodie’s brand is too expensive to allow a bad tailor disappoint him.

He further stated that “Still got love for your talent bro, but your tailor no try. Let me hook you up with something fresh next time. Other African tailors will disappoint you, except Elikem KUMORDZIE “the tailor”.

Ghanaians, in reaction, jumped to Sarkodie’s defense and casted the ‘clout chasing’ spirit out Elikem.

They described his post as insensitive and bad marketing, especially as he could have sent Sarkodie a private message to initiate a business move.

Almost 8,000 Ghanaians including celebrities and his own friends have left messages in his comment section to bring him to order.

