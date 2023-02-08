New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer hopeful, Francis Addai-Nimoh, believes the party needs a new face in order to break the eight (8).

In view of this, Mr Addai-Nimoh has said no appointee of the Akufo-Addo-led government should be voted as the NPP flagbearer.

“We all know that in the year 2000 Mills was the Veep, when he became the candidate, he lost; 2008, Akufo-Addo was a minister and he became the candidate but he lost. In 2016, Mahama was the President and after eight years he lost.

“This should tell us that it is important that we depart from that and get a new face. We need a new face to bring that energy into the party,” he told Osei Bonsu on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen Tuesday.

The former legislator said he has not been offered any position by President Akufo-Addo, hence, he has the potential and pedigree to lead NPP to victory in 2024.

‘Breaking the 8’, he noted, is not about noise or rubble rousing but sound strategies, adding that his interpersonal skills are unmatched.

“I would win power for NPP easily,” he added.