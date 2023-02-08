Deputy Majority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has given friendly advice to his colleague, Governs Kwame Agbodza, who has been elevated as a Minority Chief Whip.

This was during the first sitting after Parliament reconvened on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, from the Christmas and New Year break.

The new Minority Leader, Dr Ato Forson, and his Deputy, Armah Kofi Buah, as well as the Whip, Governs Kwami Agbodza who have replaced Haruna Iddrisu, Dr James Avedzie and Muntaka Mubarak, respectively took their new seats after the Speaker announced the changes effected by the National Democratic Congress.

In a submission on the floor, the Effutu MP, Mr Afenyo-Markin, claimed the Adaklu MP interjected him but the latter reprimanded him that that attitude is expected to be a thing of the past, considering his new status in the house.

Mr Afenyo-Markin admonished his colleague to learn fast and adapt to the changes that come with his new position.

In a video from the proceedings which has gone viral on social media, Mr Afenyo-Markin cautioned his colleague he must learn fast.

“Agbodza now you’re here. You don’t do this! Mr Speaker, look at honourable Agbodza the new Chief Whip. The new Chief Whip is bringing that his bad backbench misbehaviour to the frontbench. You shouldn’t do this.

“Keep quiet. When I am done, you seek Mr Speaker’s audience then you rebut. That is the way you do it. Agbodza you must learn fast oo. Mr Speaker has already advised you,” he cautioned.

The reshuffling resulted in agitation which but for the intervention of former President John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress Council of Elders threw the party in turmoil.

Watch the video above: