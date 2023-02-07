The new Minority leadership on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, took charge of the business of Parliament at the commencement of public business.

The new Minority Leader, Dr Ato Forson, and his Deputy, Armah Kofi Buah, as well as the Whip, Governs Kwami Agbodza who have replaced Haruna Iddrisu, Dr James Avedzie and Muntaka Mubarak, respectively took their new seats after the Speaker announced the changes effected by the National Democratic Congress.

Haruna Iddrisu and Mubarak Muntaka, who forced smiles, went around both the Minority and Majority and exchanged pleasantries with them but soon left the chamber.

Muntaka Mubarak, the former whip briefly met and hugged Dr Forson in a rather dramatic moment in the chamber.

With the new changes, Mr Dauda will have to vacate his seat from the front role for the former Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu, though the latter’s name tag had been fixed there unknown to Mr Dauda.

Mr Dauda entered the chamber and sat in his usual place until the Deputy Whip, Ahmed Ibrahim whispered to him, in the absence of Mr Iddrisu.

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, congratulated the new leadership, tasking them to help the performance of the House.

When the Speaker allowed the new Leader to speak after he encouraged them to seek counsel from the old leadership, Dr Forson thanked the Haruna Iddrisu-led leadership and pledged that his leadership will work hard.

Dr Forson took a swipe at the government on the Debt Exchange Program and the Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, for ‘lying that Ghana would not go to the International Monetary Fund’ but eventually, Ghana has to go.

Dr Forson, therefore, called on his side to support his fight.