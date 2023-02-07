G/CPL Richard Datsomor of the Kpetoe District of the Volta Region has been killed in a motor-vehicle crash that occurred Monday evening.

The deceased died when the motorbike he was riding crashed into a cab on a section of the Denu to Adina road.

According to reports, suspect driver Seth Azaglo who was in charge of an Opel Astra taxi with registration number ER 1377-W reported that he was driving from Adina towards Denu and upon reaching a section of the road near the Agriculture Development Bank, Adafienu saw the deceased who was in charge of a Royal motorbike with registration number M-21-VD 2139 riding towards Adina fall suddenly together with the bike and rolled into his path and ended up hitting the front tire of the vehicle.

The suspect driver reportedly rushed the victim to the Ketu South Municipality Hospital at Aflao for treatment but was pronounced dead by the Physician Assistant on duty, police reports indicate.

Officers from the MTTD of the Ketu Division proceeded to the hospital and found the body of the deceased lying in a supine position on a stretcher.

The deceased has since been identified as G/CPL Richard Datsomor of the Kpetoe District.