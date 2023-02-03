It is always a delight to watch talented lyricist Black Sherif perform. Whether on high or local stages, the bet is on the Konongo-based artiste to bring his A-game to play.

Since he gained popularity in 2021 with his ‘First Sermon’, he has always been enlisted together with other A-rated artistes for shows.

His humility and perseverance landed him in the presence of the First Gentleman of Ghana, Nana Akufo-Addo, during an eventful day at the 37 Military Hospital on Wednesday.

As part of Government’s effort towards addressing the accommodation deficit of the Armed Forces, the president who doubles as the Commander-In-Chief of the Ghana Armed Forces, commissioned a newly constructed Young Soldiers’ Block at the 37 Military Hospital.

The 300-bed capacity Joseph Siaw Agyepong block will accommodate newly posted young soldiers to commence their basic training in medical care.

The President also handed over a fleet of vehicles, 175 in total to the Headquarters 15 Armoured Brigade.

After the agenda of the day came the heart fluttering moment for all present – item 13 – which ushered Blacko, as he is otherwise known, before the prestigious guests.

Black Sherif had full command of the microphone while entertaining the dignitaries.

His audiences were full of smiles, particularly the president who was mesmerized and could not contain his joy.

In photos shared by the Presidency, President Akufo-Addo is seen applauding the 21-year-old for what is believed to be a captivating performance.