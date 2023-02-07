Parliament resumed sitting today, February 7, 2023, after over a month’s break for the Christmas and New Year holidays.

The resumption, however, came with a new outfit from the Clerks of Parliament.

To the amusement of parliamentarians, the Clerks who usually wear graduation robes decorated with a logo of Parliament and other Adinkra symbols showed up differently.

They appeared in the Chamber in style clad in blue and ash overcoats.

The females wore long sleeves while the men had sleeveless coats to the admiration of the lawmakers.

Upon their entry, there were murmurs among the MPs amidst cheers and laughter from others.

Though it is not immediately clear what has inspired the outfit, it comes exactly a year after Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin also donned traditional outfits to the Chamber when the House resumed from recess.

