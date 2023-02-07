Prophet Nigel Gaisie, the founder and lead pastor of the Prophetic Hill Chapel, is well known for his prophetic gifts.

He recently made headlines when he released a video about a major earthquake that would strike some parts of the world.

The prophecy was supposed to have been fulfilled on February 6, 2023, when a 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey’s province of Hatay leading to the loss of thousands of lives.

The video, recorded before the earthquake, showed Pastor Gaisie passionately preaching about the impending disaster in part of the world.

He called on the world to repent and turn to God, as the disaster showed God’s displeasure with the nations.

The video quickly went viral, with many people expressing their amazement at the accuracy of the prophecy.

Some people have criticized him for exploiting the disaster for personal gain, while others have praised him for his boldness in speaking the truth. Regardless of the opinions, the prophecy has certainly put Pastor Gaisie back in the spotlight and has renewed interest in the prophetic gifts.