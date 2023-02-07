Former Black Stars management committee chairman, George Afriyie, has refused to confirm if he will contest the elections for the Ghana Football Association [GFA] presidential seat.

Afriyie, who is a former vice president for the country’s football governing body, lost to Kurt Okraku in October 2019.

However, speaking in an interview with Kumasi-based Oyerepa FM, George Afriyie was unable to confirm whether he will contest for the FA President seat or not.

“What I know is that Kurt Okraku’s first mandate will end on 25th October 2023 and definitely there will be an assessment to see if he’s done well or not,” he said.

“After the expiration of his first tenure, an assessment will determine if some of us will contest him or support him.

“If a sponsorship is signed and $1m is being used for marketing and promotion by the same brand that needs promotion, we will determine if he’s done well or not to deserve another term,” he added.

Meanwhile, elections are expected to be held on October 2023 where Mr Okraku will be maintained or a new president will be elected.