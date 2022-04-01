Chaos broke out on the Floor of Parliament on Friday between North Tongu MP, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and Effutu MP, Alexander Afenyo-Markin.

The duo exchanged hot words while members were giving their comments on the business statement.

The livid MPs traded words before their colleagues and not even the shout for order by Second Deputy Speaker, Andrew Asiamah, who was presiding, could calm nerves.

The argument arose when Mr Ablakwa said President Akufo-Addo breached the Presidential Office Act for not reporting to the House the number of staff at the Presidency as the law required.

The North Tongu lawmaker, therefore, called on President Akufo-Addo to do the needful since he (President) projects himself as a paragon of the rule of law.

This didn’t sit well with his colleague Afenyo-Markin who is also the Deputy Majority Leader, who was answering questions on the business statement.

Whereas Mr Afenyo-Markin shouted at Mr Ablakwa “You will withdraw your words about the President and be courteous to him” Mr Ablakwa, on the other hand, retorted “I won’t withdraw, no one is a child here.”



The hotness of the arguments got the entire House to shout in support of their members on their feet.

The Speaker finally restored peace in the Chamber by his continuous order for Mr Ablakwa to sit down.

