Legal practitioner Yaw Oppong is assuming the role of Director of the Ghana School of Law (GSL) today, April 1.

He takes over from Kwasi Prempeh-Eck, who is set to retire.

This move is by virtue of his appointment as GSL’s Director of Legal Education.

His appointment is in accordance with the Legal Professions Act, 1960, which mandates the General Legal Council (GCL) to appoint a Director for GSL.

Mr Oppong was scheduled to assume duty when the 2022/23 academic year begins.

ALSO READ:

Before he was appointed head of the country’s top law school, Mr Prempeh-Eck was a senior lecturer at GSL from 1999 and a senior associate at JLD & MB Legal Consultancy from 1999 to 2007.

Profile

Mr Oppong is the Manwerehene of Akyem Abuakwa, who bears the stool name Omansomfo Barima Oppong Kodie.

The solicitor of the Supreme Court of Ghana is also the Managing Partner of Ampofo, Oppong and Associates, a firm of lawyers in Accra.

Mr Oppong has lectured at several universities in the country, including Central University.

He was part of the persons recently sworn into office as the Board of Directors of the Graphic Communications Group.

He has experience and expertise in Energy and Natural Resource Law. He also has enormous experience in Banking and Finance Law and Practices, having worked as a lawyer for many banking and financial institutions in Ghana.

He is a member of the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators, London. He is currently the Managing Partner of Ampofo, Oppong and Associates, a firm of Lawyers in Accra, Ghana. He has lectured at several Universities in Ghana, including Central University.

He was recently installed Mawerehene of Akyem Abuakwa, one of the sub-chiefs of the Akyem Abuakwa Paramountcy.

Mr Oppong is also a prolific writer and author of many articles and a book, including his most recent book, Contemporary Trends in the Law of Immovable Property in Ghana, and an online published article titled Domesticating Dispute Resolution Arising from Petroleum Agreements in Ghana.

He has for several years been a regular resource person contributing to topical discussions on a myriad of legal issues and is a well-known personality on various media platforms in Ghana.

He obtained a first degree in Law at the University of Ghana and successfully qualified as a Barrister-At-Law from the Ghana School of Law, Makola – Accra, Ghana.

Mr Oppong also holds a Master’s Degree in Oil and Gas Law (LLM) from the Faculty of Law, University of Ghana, Legon.