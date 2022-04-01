Stunning photos of National Women’s Organiser of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), Kate Gyamfuah, have popped up and Ghanaians cannot keep calm.

The lovely photos were to mark the birthday of Madam Gyamfuah as she turns a year older on Friday, April 1, 2022.

The photos spotted her making bold fashion statements in lovely outfits.

She beamed with smiles as she gives off wild poses for the camera.

Scores of friends and loved ones as well as party faithful have taken to social media to wish her well.