Veteran movie actress, Pascaline Edwards, has testified of her undying love for Multiple award-winning musician, Kofi Kinaata.

The love, according to the actress, is a result of the musician’s lyrical prowess.

Pascaline explains she cannot get enough of his songs anytime she listens to them as they contain a lot of wisdom and depict Kinaata’s creativity.

She made the remarks in an interview as she opened up on her favourite musicians.

Kofi Kinaata

“I really love Kofi Kinaata so much, especially his Behind the Scene songs and I beg him to re-compose the song and dedicate it to me. I will die with him,” she told Kumasi-based Kessben FM.

Pascaline also revealed during the interview that music was one thing that motivates her life as she noted that the late Dasebere Gyamenah and Kofi B were also her favourites.

Pascaline also mentioned Akwaboah and Ras Kuuku as part of her favourites.