Talented Nigerian superstar, Tems has shared a heart-pounding account of her skydiving adventure, labeling it as the most dangerous thing she has ever encountered.

The musician detailed how her uncle persuaded her and her cousins to partake in the skydiving escapade during one of their family trips.

Initially, Tems said she was thrilled by the idea, but her excitement soon disappeared mid-air when she peered down at the world below.

She said she began sweating as her heart pounded while she waited for her turn, forcing her to reconsider her decision of participating last-minute.

Despite her pleas, she said she was thrown out of the plane against her will as she momentarily felt a sense of danger, as her life flashed before her very eyes.

She acknowledged that, after finding her balance, she enjoyed her experience with a mix of fear and fascination.

Nonetheless, Tems said she will embark on another skydiving adventure to overcome her fears.

SEE ALSO