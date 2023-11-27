Renowned Ghanaian actor, Dr Likee has taken a significant step towards assisting Emmanuel Nii Adom Quaye, popularly known as Strika, a young talent who gained fame in the acclaimed Hollywood film “Beast of No Nation.”

Since his breakthrough role in the movie alongside Idris Elba and Abraham Attah, Strika has faced a challenging path marked by struggles with substance abuse and other personal issues.

In a video, Dr. Likee Nene was offering Strika a heartfelt advice, expressing genuine concern for the young actor’s well-being.

Dr Likee didn’t mince words when addressing Strika’s current situation.

With empathy, he acknowledged the hurdles Strika has encountered since his notable role in the film and underscored the importance of taking proactive steps to overcome them.

During their conversation, Dr. Likee offered to help Strika get back on track.