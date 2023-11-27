Ghana’s celebrated artiste, Sarkodie, is gearing up to host a concert in his birthplace, Tema, and is taking proactive steps to ensure a seamless experience for attendees.

In view of this, Sarkodie met with Roads and Highway Minister, Kwasi Amoako-Atta to discuss his intent to use the Chemu Park for his concert.

In a video shared by Sarkodie on social media, the rapper was in a meeting with Mr. Amoako-Attah and the police.

Other logistic team were also present surveying the park and strategising for a successful and safe event.

The issues discussed include: logistical details, crowd management, and infrastructure requirements to accommodate the anticipated audience at Chemu Park.

The upcoming ‘This Is Tema Festival’ is a two-day event scheduled to kick off on December 1st with a street walk through the bustling city of Tema.

This will be followed by the main concert at Chemu Park on December 2nd.

The meeting signaled Sarkodie’s commitment to create a memorable and well-organized experience for fans and attendees.

