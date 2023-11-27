Tiffany Haddish was jailed in Los Angeles on suspicion of driving under the influence, authorities said, marking the second time in less than two years that the actor and comedian has been arrested on such allegations.

Police in Beverly Hills said they found Haddish, 43, while responding to a call to check on a motorist who was stopped in the road at about 5.45am. Officers found Haddish appearing to be slumped over the steering wheel of that car, whose engine was still running.

Video obtained by the entertainment news outlet TMZ shows two officers then handcuffing Haddish and leading her into the back of a patrol cruiser. Haddish received a DUI citation, and she was released later on Friday.

The Emmy and Grammy winner’s arrest came after she had performed at the Laugh Factory in Los Angeles on Thursday night. Haddish’s appearance at the show was part of a free Thanksgiving feast that the comedy club hosts annually for the community.

Neither Haddish nor representatives immediately addressed Friday’s arrest. It contained striking similarities to one dating back to January 2022.

On that occasion, police in Peachtree City, Georgia, encountered Haddish while investigating a 2.30am call about a motorist having fallen asleep on a highway. Officers said they stopped Haddish as she pulled a car into the yard of a home.

Authorities at that time suspected Haddish had smoked marijuana before getting behind the wheel, and she was booked with driving under the influence. Haddish posted a $1,666 bond to be released from custody while awaiting the resolution of the case, and her trial in that matter is tentatively scheduled for January.

Sandwiched between both arrests was another serious legal matter that Haddish has denied and which was ultimately dismissed – but not before the entertainer said it threatened her career.

In a lawsuit reported on widely in September 2022, a woman alleged that she and her brother had been sexually abused when they were children by Haddish and her fellow comedian Aries Spears.

Both accused entertainers rejected the claims in separate statements, and the plaintiff dropped the case within a few weeks. Haddish later publicly said she “lost everything” after the lawsuit, though she has since starred in several prominent productions, including Disney’s horror comedy The Haunted Mansion.

Haddish won an Emmy for her 2018 appearance on Saturday Night Live. In 2021, her Black Mitzvah special netted her a Grammy.

Her memoir, The Last Black Unicorn, earned a Grammy nomination for best spoken word album in 2017 and was a New York Times bestseller.

Girls Trip, Night School, Like a Boss and The Kitchen are other prominent film credits for Haddish.