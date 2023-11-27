General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) Justin Frimpong Kodua stole the spotlight with his drumming skills when he graced the Akwasidae festival on Sunday.

It was the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, and Asanteman’s ninth and final celebration for the year which seeks to display their rich culture.

Clad in a blue and white kente cloth, he took his place among the drummers at the Manhyia place to display his prowess to the delight of the patrons.

In a viral video which has warmed many hearts, JFK as he is popularly known effortless played the drum which hanged from his neck.

His performance on the drum was no different from the other drummers who had lined up to entertain the participants.

Also present at the celebratory affair was Vice President and NPP flagbearer, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, his wife, Samira; Minister of Energy and Member of Parliament (MP) for Manhyia South, Dr Mathew Opoku Prempeh; Minister of Education, Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum, and the Minister for the Interior, Ambrose Dery.

Others include the NPP National Chairman; Stephen Ntim; National Organiser, Henry Nana Boakye, as well as some members of the clergy, Imams, and other influential members of society.

