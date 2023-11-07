The General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Justin Frimpong Kodua has expressed reservations about alleged vote buying during the presidential primary.

Some delegates confirmed to have received money ranging from GH₵300 to GH₵400 from some candidates.

Others also threatened not to vote until they were paid monies which were reportedly disbursed as transportation for the delegates.

Reacting to this on Adom FM’s morning show, Dwaso Nsem, JFK as he is popularly known said vote buying is against the core values of the party and is unhealthy for Ghana’s democracy.

“People are making it seem they are doing us favours when it’s time to elect a leader. It is about time we stop this. I condemn the payment for so-called T&T in no uncertain terms,” he said.

Mr Kodua further cautioned party members to desist from such behaviors in order to protect the dignity and integrity of the NPP.

“I will any day speak against this action. We must do away with them because it does not speak well about us,” he urged.

