Greater Accra Chairman for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Divine Agorhom, has responded to allegations of vote-buying at the YMCA center during the NPP presidential primary.

According to him, the ongoing process is transparent and peaceful, and he has not received any credible reports of election irregularities.

Speaking to the media, Mr. Agorhom stated that he had neither taken any money nor witnessed anyone involved in such activities.

He said no allegations of vote buying had been officially reported to him, and he urged caution against baseless accusations.

The NPP Chairman opined that, allegations that some individuals are influencing votes with money might just be a political propaganda.

Mr. Agorhom added that, accepting money in exchange for votes is against democratic principles.

