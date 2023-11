Below is the regional breakdown of how the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer race that elected Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia as flagbearer, went on Saturday, November 4, 2023.

Here are results from all the 16 regions and the NPP National headquarters, which was also designated as a polling region.

Dr. Bawumia won 15 regions, with second placed Ken Agyapong winning two regions – the Central and Volta regions.