The tension that gripped the New Patriotic Party (NPP) following the flagbearer election has subsided, making way for a joyful celebration at the Accra Sports Stadium.

While executives are savoring the sweet moment of Bawumia’s victory, delegates and party sympathizers are also enjoying good music from selected musicians.

Among the artistes billed to perform are Praye Tietia, Nicholas Omane Acheampong and Barima Sidney.

Barima Sidney began his performance with the party’s street anthem before giving a rendition of some of his hit songs.

He did his best in keeping the crowd entertained while they await the official declaration of results of the presidential primary.

MORE