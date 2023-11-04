The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has been elected flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Dr Bawumia defeated three aspirants, including Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, former Minister for Agriculture Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former Mampong MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

After the fiercely contested race on Saturday November 4, 2023, he obtained 118,210 representing 61.47% of the total valid votes cast.

Mr Agyapong polled 71,996 while Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto and Mr Addai-Nimoh had 1,459 and 781 respectively.

Director of Electoral Services for the Electoral Commission (EC), Dr Serebour Quaicoe, made the declaration.

Dr Bawumia was subsequently officially unveiled by the party at the Accra Sports Stadium.

The flagbearer was tipped from the start to win the presidential primary but he, however, failed to meet the target of 80% set by members of his campaign team.

Dr. Bawumia’s election makes history as the first non-Akan to lead the NPP into a general election after being the running mate to President Akufo-Addo since 2008.

This sets him up for a showdown with former President and flagbearer of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 general election.

