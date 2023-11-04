Ghanaian musician, Andrew Nii Akrashie, popularly known as OJ Blaq, has been laid to rest at the Gethsemane cemetery at East Legon in Accra.

Prior to his interment, a burial service was held at the Empowerment Worship Center, where he had served as a dedicated man of faith before his passing.

The funeral was attended by family members, close friends, former students of Achimota School, members of the entertainment community, among others.

The atmosphere was filled with emotional tributes, with OJ Blaq’s family, particularly his grief-stricken mother, expressing deep sorrow.

OJ Blaq, who sadly passed away at the age of 40, is survived by his mother and a younger sister.

His life was characterized by his dedication to music and his spiritual calling, but he did not leave behind a wife or children.

#shadouttvlive ; 🇬🇭 Late musician OJ BLACK goes home today as Funeral ceremony underway.



The late musician OJ BLACK was formerly a signee of lynx Entertainment.



He was reported dead after a short illness.





