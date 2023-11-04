Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has won the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary, setting him up for a showdown with former President, John Dramani Mahama in the 2024 general election.

He won the election with 61.47% securing the party’s nomination for the race to the presidency.

His closest contender, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong polled 35.52% while the former Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto got 0.81% and Francis Addai Nimoh polled 0.43%.

Deputy Commissioner of the Electoral Commission, Dr Serebour Quaicoe announced.

