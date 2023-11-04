Some members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) have confirmed receiving money from candidates in the ongoing primaries.

The race is between the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, former Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, and former MP for Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

A total of 203,439 delegates partook in the New Patriotic Party’s presidential primary.

But JoyNews has secured information that vote-buying was at play at some of the polling centres across the country.

At the Ablekuma Central constituency, some delegates admitted to receiving between GH¢200 and GH¢400 per head from multiple candidates including the Bawumia and Kennedy campaign teams.

There was a similar situation reported at the New Adenta electoral area where one delegate grew furious claiming he was yet to receive his share of some monies given to be distributed.