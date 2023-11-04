Results from the presidential primary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have started trickling in from all the voting centres across the country.

Our reporters are on the grounds to provide live feed from the voting centres.

Check out results as and when they drop:

Karaga Constituency

Kennedy Ohene Agyapong – 24
Mahamudu Bawumia – 568
Osei Akoto – 13
Addai Nimoh – 2
Rejected = 4

Effiduase/Asokore Constituency – 509 voters

Total votes cast – 483
Proxy – 9
Absent – 26

Kennedy Agyapong-31
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia – 449
Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto -0
Francis Addai Nimoh -1

Rejected – 2

Okaikoi South 

Ken Agyepong – 332
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia – 334
Akoto Afriyie – 0
Francis Addai Nimoh – 2

Salaga North 

Kennedy Agyapong – 88
Dr Mahamu Bawumia – 178
Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto – 2
Francis Addai-Nimoh – 3

Bantama Constituency

Ken – 404

Bawumia – 422

Akoto – 1

Adai Nimo – 2

Rejected -1

Turnout- 830

Assin Central constituency

Total delegates – 507

Total vote cast -507

Ken Ohene Agyapong – 491

Dr. Bawumia – 16

Dr. Akoto Osei -0

Adei Nimo -0

NPP PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY-4th nov. 2023

PROVISIONAL RESULTS(BOLE-BAMBOI)

ELECTION CENTER: DISTRICT OFFICE

TOTAL ELIGIBLE VOTERS(DELEGATES)-616

TOTAL VOTES CAST-587

TOTAL VALID VOTES-582

REJECTED BALLOTS-5

  1. Kennedy Agyapong-170

2.Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia-391

  1. Owusu Afriyie Akoto-14

4.Addai Nimo-7