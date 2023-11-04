Results from the presidential primary of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP) have started trickling in from all the voting centres across the country.
Our reporters are on the grounds to provide live feed from the voting centres.
Check out results as and when they drop:
Karaga Constituency
Kennedy Ohene Agyapong – 24
Mahamudu Bawumia – 568
Osei Akoto – 13
Addai Nimoh – 2
Rejected = 4
Effiduase/Asokore Constituency – 509 voters
Total votes cast – 483
Proxy – 9
Absent – 26
Kennedy Agyapong-31
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia – 449
Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto -0
Francis Addai Nimoh -1
Rejected – 2
Okaikoi South
Ken Agyepong – 332
Dr Mahamudu Bawumia – 334
Akoto Afriyie – 0
Francis Addai Nimoh – 2
Salaga North
Kennedy Agyapong – 88
Dr Mahamu Bawumia – 178
Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto – 2
Francis Addai-Nimoh – 3
Bantama Constituency
Ken – 404
Bawumia – 422
Akoto – 1
Adai Nimo – 2
Rejected -1
Turnout- 830
Assin Central constituency
Total delegates – 507
Total vote cast -507
Ken Ohene Agyapong – 491
Dr. Bawumia – 16
Dr. Akoto Osei -0
Adei Nimo -0
NPP PRESIDENTIAL PRIMARY-4th nov. 2023
PROVISIONAL RESULTS(BOLE-BAMBOI)
ELECTION CENTER: DISTRICT OFFICE
TOTAL ELIGIBLE VOTERS(DELEGATES)-616
TOTAL VOTES CAST-587
TOTAL VALID VOTES-582
REJECTED BALLOTS-5
- Kennedy Agyapong-170
2.Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia-391
- Owusu Afriyie Akoto-14
4.Addai Nimo-7