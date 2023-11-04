In a closely contested race in the Okaikoi Central constituency, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia won by a slim margin.

The provisional results from the constituency’s primary showed that, he won by just 2 votes.

The Vice President polled 334 votes whiles his rival, Assin Central Member of Parliament, Kennedy Agyapong polled 332 of the total votes cast.

Dr. Afriyie Akoto did not secure any votes in this constituency but Addai-Nimoh polled just 2 votes.

After the official declaration after counting, jubilation erupt by members of Dr Bawumia’s team, who are assured of giving the real showdown.

SEE ALSO