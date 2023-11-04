A delegate has been arrested at the Bono East voting center for taking a photograph of his ballot sheet.

This incident caused a minor delay in the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer election in the area.

However, the individual has since been released by the police after party executives and the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) intervened.

Voting is currently ongoing, and the Bono East Regional Minister has advised delegates to refrain from engaging in any unlawful acts.

The voting process is expected to continue until 2:p.m.