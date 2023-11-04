Former Northern Regional New Patriotic Party (NPP), Chairman Daniel Bugri Naabu has expressed strong confidence in Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia’s chances of winning the NPP flagbearership race.

He has predicted a substantial 95 percent victory for him.

Mr. Naabu emphasized that this endorsement was not based on tribal affiliations but rather on Dr. Bawumia’s exceptional track record.

“I believe he has made Ghana proud.” he told Joy News after casting his ballot.

When asked about his views on who could lead the NPP to the 2024 elections, Bugri Naabu firmly declared, “Bawumia is the right person and the best choice.”

He acknowledged that, the other contenders are competent but expressed his unwavering belief in Dr. Bawumia’s leadership abilities.

Bugri Naabu also acknowledged the sensitivity of openly naming the candidate he supports, stating, “If I say who is the candidate, people will attack me.”

Nonetheless, he reiterated his conviction that, Dr. Bawumia is the ideal candidate to lead the NPP.

The election to select the NPP’s presidential candidate for the 2024 election saw participation from over 200,000 NPP delegates from across the country.

Other contenders in the race include: Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, former Agriculture Minister Owusu Afriyie Akoto, and former Mampong MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

