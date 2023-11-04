The Electoral Commission (EC) has ruled out the use of gadgets in demarcated areas at the polling stations during the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) presidential primary on November 4.

Speaking in an interview on Joy FM’s Top Story on Friday, November 3, Dr Serebour Quaicoe said the practice where images are taken by delegates to confirm the candidate voted for, will not be permitted.

“The guidelines are that nobody is supposed to go to the polling stations demarcated areas with any form of gadget, be it phone or any form of recording microphone,” he said.

According to him, exceptional to the rule are polling agents.

This, he explained is because the polling agents would have to be communicating hence the need for them to use gadgets around the demarcated areas.

Meanwhile, the party has expressed optimism that all will go well in the polls.

The four contenders are Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia; Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong; former Minister of Agriculture, Owusu Afriyie Akoto; and former MP for Asante Mampong, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

Ahead of the election, the Secretary to the Party’s Presidential Elections Committee, William Yamoah has assured delegates that the party has put in place adequate measures to ensure utmost peace and security during the elections.

Also, the police in a statement issued has assured of its preparedness to ensure the smooth running of the election.

According to the police, they have put in place sufficient security measures to maintain law and order during, and after the elections.

It added that police bodyworn cameras will also be deployed at all the voting centres as an additional layer of security.