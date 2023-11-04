The wife of Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto, a flagbearer aspirant for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), has reacted to her husband’s performance in the NPP’s presidential primaries.

In an interview on Joy News, she said her husband has gracefully conceded defeat to Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, even before the official results are declared

“I am taking his performance very well. I support my husband, and we are fully prepared to back Dr. Bawumia” Mr. Afriyie Akoto said.

More importantly, she is very elated to have her husband back home after months of campaign.

Mrs. Afriyie Akoto congratulated the Vice President for the sterling performance.

“We are very happy for Bawumia, and we believe he will be an outstanding leader for the party. We are all geared up to assist him in securing victory in the 2024 elections.”

Dr. Akoto, in his commitment to the party, pledged to break the “8-year cycle”.

“Whatever it takes to help us achieve this, we will do” he said.

