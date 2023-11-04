Ghanaian songstress, Rebecca Acheampong widely known as Becca, has shared a natural, makeup-free photo on her social media platform.
The Kora Spa’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO) exuded a sporty vibe, donning a crisp white Dolce & Gabbana top alongside sleek black pants, all while flaunting a pair of stylish green René Caovilla Margot 120mm leather sandals.
The “African Woman” sensation radiated with a fabulous fringe hairstyle, and she further elevated her look with designer earrings and bracelets, adding a touch of glamour to her appearance.
Below is her post on Instagram
- 3 things you shouldn’t do for a woman you are not married to
- This is what a father told his 13-yr-old girl after sleeping with her [Watch]
- Abena Korkor hit with sad news