Ghanaian gospel artiste, Diana Asamoah has expressed optimism about the New Patriotic Party (NPP) retaining power for a third term.

In spite of the socio-economic challenges, she is confident that, NPP can break the “8-year cycle”.

Diana Asamoah urged Ghanaians to be patient and support President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo as he works to address the country’s socio-economic challenges.

Diana Asamoah believes, with time, government will be able to stabilise the economy.

When asked about the NPP’s chances of breaking the 8-year cycle, she responded with faith, saying, “It shall come to pass, and God will help us [NPP] to break the 8 and continue our governance in Jesus’ name!”.

On the presidential primaries, Diana Asamoah said she doesn’t endorse any specific candidate and is content with whoever emerges winner.

She expressed her belief that “God chooses the king,” indicating her willingness to support any candidate selected by the party.

Meanwhile, the four candidates vying for the presidential slot are Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, MP for Assin Central Kennedy Agyapong, former MP for Mampong Francis Addai-Nimoh, and former Agriculture Minister Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie.