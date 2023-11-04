Director General of Ghana AIDS Commission (GAC), Dr. Kyeremeh Atuahene has identified the “hook up“ business as one of the major causes of the increase in Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV) and its advanced stage of Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome (AIDS) among young girls.

Speaking on the GTV Breakfast, he explained that,“hook up” business as an internet sex work among both sexes where clients invite their partners to their destinations to engage in sexual activities.

This practice, according to the Director General of GAC makes it difficult to trace the partner from which the virus was acquired.

“If a girl is in hook up business, when it comes to index testing it becomes a problem because who is she going to present as her partner and they can’t tell who among their numerous partners infested them”, he explained.

Despite intense advocate on HIV/Aids in Ghana, the country continues to record alarming rate of contraction.

According to the Ghana Aids Commission, about 355,000 people are living with HIV/AIDS

The Ghana AIDS Commission has launched the “Red Ribbon Day” in anticipation of World AIDS Day slated for December 1 to raise more awareness and promote testing on HIV/AIDS.