Director General of Ghana Aids Commission, Dr. Kyeremeh Atuahene has revealed that, majority of Ghanaian women prefer anal sex.

Contrary to claims that, it is the men that demand anal sex, research has shown that, it is now the sexual preference of majority of women.

Dr. Atuahene revealed this on Adom FM’s Burning Issues hosted by Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom on Monday while discussing HIV/AIDS risk factors.

“Anal sex is not happening only between a man and his fellow man but also between a man and a women. It has become a new trend or fun among some group of women. Men who have sex with colleague men, their chance or risk of getting HIV is 28 times higher than those who do not have anal sex” he revealed.

Dr. Atuahene indicated that, those practicing anal sex and those who inject illicit drugs have a higher risk of contracting the HIV/AIDS.

On the HIV/AIDS prevalence rate in Ghana, Dr. Atuahene said at the end of the 2022, a total of 355,000 people contracted the disease.

Out of that number, the Aids Commission Director General noted that, 289,718 were 25 years and above, 40,497 were aged 15-24 and 24,712 were children aged 0 to 14.

“With the figures provided, each group in society like pastors preachers, chiefs, teachers, journalists and many others has at least one HIV/AIDS patient” he added.

Dr. Atuahene said HIV/AIDS keeps increasing among the youth because they have multiple sex partners.

On the regional prevalence rate, the Director General said Eastern and Bono regions have the highest numbers with 2.2%, Greater Accra, 2%, Western North 1.9%, Ashanti region 1.9%, Bono East 1.8%, Ahafo 1.7%, Western Region 1.6%, Volta 1.5%, Oti 1.3%, Upper West 1.2% and North East has the least number of infections with 0.45%.

Burning Issues on Adom FM is hosted by Akua Boakyewaa Yiadom on Mondays and Wednesday from 8: pm to 10: pm