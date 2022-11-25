Ghana Aids Commission (GAC) is partnering with Hitz FM for this year’s Skuuls Reunion to create awareness and sensitize the youth on HIV and AIDS.

The biggest outdoor party in the whole of Africa returns after a five-year break and is now spearheaded by Hitz FM.

This is in line with their annual HIV/AIDS awareness month celebration from November 1st to December 1st.

The Health Communications advisor for the Ghana Aids Commission, Hillary Konadu Awuah, said the event will serve as an opportunity to educate the youth on the deadly disease.

“We want to leverage on this opportunity to let the youth know that prevention is key,” he said on Joy FM‘s Super Morning Show.

Mr Awuah revealed that there will be free HIV testing and free distribution of condoms.

“Its all about awareness creation, sensitization, encouraging the youth to test and know their status and also the available opportunities for them to enroll on ARVs. There will also be free distribution of condoms and free testing,” he added.

Hitz FM High School reunion is a free event which returns on November 26 at the El wak Sports Stadium with the support of all the brands from the Multimedia Group.