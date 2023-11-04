Voting has commenced in all 270 constituencies nationwide to elect a presidential candidate for the New Patriotic Party (NPP).

Over 203,000 delegates, mainly executives of the NPP at the local and national levels, are participating in the poll.

The contest features the Member of Parliament (MP) for Assin Central, Kennedy Ohene Agyapong, the Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, former Agriculture Minister, Dr. Owusu Akoto Afriyie, and former Mampong MP, Francis Addai-Nimoh.

While polls indicate that the Vice President is likely to emerge as the winner, the other three are also confident and optimistic about their chances in the poll.

All four aspirants signed an undertaking on Thursday, November 2, not to resign should the election not go in their favour.

The Electoral Commission and the Ghana Police Service have assured a successful and peaceful primary.

