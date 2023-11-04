In a surprising turn of events in the New Patriotic Party (NPP) presidential primary, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia lost in the Ayawaso West Wuogon constituency.

He polled 441 votes and Member of Parliament for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong polled 531 of the total votes cast at the the Accra College of Education.

Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto garnered 1 vote, and Francis Addai-Nimoh secured 11 votes.

The results from the Ayawaso West Wuogon will have a notable impact on the overall dynamics of the NPP’s presidential contest.

The hotly contested election is to elect the flagbearer of the ruling party ahead of the 2024 general elections.

