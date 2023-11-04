A New Patriotic Party (NPP) member in the Asokwa Constituency was in for an awakening when he arrived at the voting center for the 2023 presidential primaries.

He had believed that his name was on the party’s register, only to find out that his name and the names of 34 other registered members were missing from the voters’ list.

In an interview with the media, the disappointed NPP member shared his frustration, explaining that he had sacrificed attending his mother-in-law’s funeral because he thought he had the right to vote.

However, upon arriving at the voting center, he was informed that his name was not on the register.

This came as a shock to him, given his long-standing commitment to the party.

He had even financially supported various party initiatives, including covering school fees for party members.

“I actively participate in all party activities in the constituency. People regularly come to my house seeking financial assistance for school fees. If I were to reveal the extent of my financial contributions to the party, it would astonish you. My mother-in-law is currently unwell, and I needed to be present at her burial, but I’m here at the voting center. They must either allow me to cast my vote or reimburse all the funds I’ve invested in the party,” he expressed his frustration during the TV3 interview.

The situation escalated to the point where the police had to intervene to restore order at the polling station in the Asokwa Constituency.

The livid NPP member had initially threatened to disrupt the polls, but tensions subsided following the intervention of some party leaders and personnel from the Ashanti Regional Police Command.

